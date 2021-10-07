Texas toddler missing after chasing dog into woods

article

A 3-year-old Texas boy was still missing after he reportedly ran into the woods with a neighbor's dog and never returned.

Christopher Ramirez had just returned to his Plantersville home with the family from a grocery shopping trip on Wednesday.

The family was unpacking things from their vehicle while the child was playing with the dog. The family says he ran into the woods with the dog while they were briefly distracted.

The dog came back around 8:30 p.m. but the boy has not been found.

Police do not suspect foul play, but they are very concerned for the child’s safety.

Christopher Ramirez was last seen wearing a bright green shirt, shorts, and red Mickey Mouse shoes. He is 3', 40-45 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Search teams say the area is very thick and densely wooded.

Residents and businesses in the area were asked to check their property and video surveillance footage.