Expand / Collapse search

Demand for bulletproof backpacks surges in wake of Texas school shooting

By Alexa Mae Asperin
Published 
Updated June 8, 2022
U.S.
FOX 11

Surge in bulletproof backpack sales

Three companies are selling bulletproof backpacks and all claim a surge in sales in the wake of the Texas school shooting

LOS ANGELES - What are your thoughts on bulletproof backpacks?

Three companies that sell bulletproof backpacks tell TMZ they have seen a huge spike in demand.

One company run by a Secret Service agent said business is up 800% since Tuesday's school shooting in Uvalde, Texas that claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers. 

He said one of his most popular items has been a $250 backpack that can separate into two parts, becoming a bulletproof vest in just seconds. 

Another company offers armor inserts that go inside any bag.

Another donates a portion of its sales to Make Our Schools Safe, an organization started by the parents of a student who was killed in the 2018 Parkland shooting in Florida.