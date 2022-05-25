Texas school shooting: Border Patrol agent killed gunman, reports say

A Border Patrol agent who was working near Robb Elementary School rushed into the school when shooting began and killed the gunman without waiting for backup, a law enforcement source told the Associated Press.

The agent was reportedly wounded but was able to walk out of the school, the AP reported Wednesday, a day after 18-year-old Salvador Ramos killed 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas. It's the deadliest shooting at a U.S. school since 20 children and six adults were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary in Connecticut in 2012.

Police said all the victims were in the same fourth-grade classroom.

"The shooter was able to make entry into a classroom, barricaded himself inside that classroom and again just began shooting numerous children and teachers that were in that classroom having no regard for human life … Just began shooting anyone that was in his way," Lt. Christopher Olivarez of the Texas Department of Public Safety said. "At that point we had a tactical law enforcement arrive … that were able to make forcible entry into that classroom. They were met with gunfire as well but they were able to shoot and kill that suspect.’’

Uvalde, home to about 16,000 people, is about 75 miles from the border with Mexico. Jason Owens, a top regional official with the Border Patrol, said some area agents have children at Robb Elementary.

"It hit home for everybody," he said.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ UVALDE, TX - MAY 24: Members of the community gather at the City of Uvalde Town Square for a prayer vigil in the wake of a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. (Photo by Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images)

Ramos had hinted on social media that an attack could be coming, according to state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who said he had been briefed by state police. He noted that the gunman "suggested the kids should watch out," and that he had bought two "assault weapons" after turning 18.

Before heading to the school, Ramos shot his grandmother. Other officials said that the grandmother survived and was being treated, though her condition was not known.