Texas school shooting: NY area leaders call for action
Schools all across the NY area are stepping up police patrols in the wake of the horrific school shooting in Texas.
Texas school shooting: Mother of Parkland shooting victim fighting for change
FOX 5 NY spoke with Linda Beigel Schulman, a Long Island mother who tragically lost her son, Scott Beigel, in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shooting in 2018, about what can be done following yet another horrific massacre inside of a school.
Texas school shooter bought 2 rifles days after turning 18, 'no known mental health history,' Abbott says
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said there was “no meaningful forewarning of a crime,” beyond private messages on Facebook that weren't discovered until after the shooting.
Mother of Texas school shooter was in disbelief about son shooting grandmother, boyfriend's mom says
Ramos’s mother, Adriana Reyes, was in disbelief that her son was capable of such violence on Tuesday evening, telling her boyfriend’s mother hours after the attack that she was still looking for Ramos and didn’t think that the 18-year-old would shoot his grandmother, according to Maria Alvarez.
Beto O’Rourke interrupts Texas school shooting press conference: ‘You’re doing nothing’
“You’re doing nothing,” Beto O’Rourke stood up shouting, moments after Abbott finished speaking. O’Rourke was quickly escorted out of the room.
Texas school shooting: Border Patrol agent killed gunman
Police said all the victims were in the same fourth-grade classroom.
Texas gunman warned online he was going to shoot up school
The gunman who massacred 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas had warned on social media minutes before the attack that he had shot his grandmother and going to shoot up a school, the governor said Wednesday.
Texas school shooting: What we know about the victims in Uvalde
Police have not formally identified the victims from the mass shooting at a Uvalde, Texas elementary school, but some family members are sharing pictures. Here's what we know so far about the 19 children and two teachers who were killed.
Texas school shooter allegedly sent chilling message to woman on Instagram before killing kids: source
Salvador Ramos, 18, was shot and killed by a border patrol agent after killing 19 kids and 2 teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, officials said.
Trump, Abbott, Cruz scheduled to address 2022 NRA convention days after Texas school shooting
The NRA’s annual convention takes place on Friday in Houston, just days after an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two adults at an elementary school in the state.
Matthew McConaughey calls for action after deadly elementary school shooting in his Texas hometown
The actor was born in Uvalde in 1969 and his mother was a kindergarten teacher at a school just a mile away from Robb Elementary School, where Tuesday's shooting unfolded.
Uvalde, Texas native Matthew McConaughey on mass shooting: "This is an epidemic we can control"
"Once again we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us," the Academy Award-winning actor wrote in a statement on his social media pages.
Arizona congressman blasts Ted Cruz’s comments against gun control following Texas elementary school shooting
Moments after the deadly Uvalde school shooting, Texas Senator Ted Cruz said he doesn’t believe gun control is a solution to combating mass shootings in the U.S.
Texas school shooting: Missing 10-year-old girls among those killed, families say
Two Robb Elementary School students who were missing hours after a horrific shooting at the school are among the 22 people who were killed, the families say.
Texas school shooting: 4th grade teacher ID'd as victim; Uvalde families desperate for answers
Fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles was identified as one of the victims in the deadly Uvalde, Texas school shooting. Meanwhile, distraught families are desperately trying to find their missing children.
Timeline of Texas mass shootings over the years
All eyes are on Texas after a gunman opened fire at an elementary school in Uvalde. A look at the grim tally of mass shootings in Texas since 1966.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr fed up with 'children murdered at school'
In a pre-Game 4 Western Conference finals news conference Tuesday afternoon, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr didn't want to talk about basketball.
'What are we doing?' Sen. Chris Murphy begs for gun control after Texas shooting
Murphy is begging his colleagues to finally pass legislation that addresses the nation’s continuing gun violence problem.