Texas police offers coronavirus testing for meth in Facebook post

Published 
Updated 38 mins ago
Coronavirus
FOX 5 New York
article

JOHNSON CITY, Texas - If you're worried your meth might be contaminated with the coronavirus, some police in Texas are there to help.

The Johnson City Police Department posted a tongue-in-cheek PSA saying it has reason to believe methamphetamine in Blanco County may be contaminated with the coronavirus.

They say those wanting to get their meth tested can go to the Johnson City Police Department, Blanco County Sheriff's Office or Blanco Police Department.

The post went on to say that anyone wanting to keep their meth in the privacy of their own home could call Blanco County Dispatch to request an officer to come and test the meth for contamination.

The post received hundreds of likes and comments and was shared more than 1,000 times.

