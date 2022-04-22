National Guard soldier missing after trying to rescue migrants in river

article

A Texas National Guard soldier has gone missing while trying to rescue migrants in the Rio Grande at the state’s border with Mexico on Friday.

"A Texas Army National Guard Soldier assigned to Operation Lone Star has gone missing," the Texas Military Department said in a statement.

"The Soldier has not been found," the statement said, calling reports of a fatality "inaccurate."

Law enforcement sources initially told Fox News that the service member had drowned. However, the sources later said that the body that had been recovered was in fact a migrant and not the missing soldier.

The search is being treated as a drowning, and dive teams are still searching the water since the service member was not seen resurfacing from the river, sources told Fox News.

This is a breaking news story; check back for updates.