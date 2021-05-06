Texas Longhorns linebacker Jake Ehlinger found dead off campus

University of Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger was found dead Thursday, Austin police officials said.

Jake was 20-years-old and is the younger brother of former Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger.

According to police, they received a call at 12:18 p.m. and found Jake Ehlinger in the 1200 block of West 22nd Street.

Authorities did not specify how they found Jake Ehlinger but did say his death is not considered suspicious. No cause of death or other details were released.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

University of Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger (Left photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images; Right photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Jake Ehlinger was a second-year linebacker and arrived at UT in 2019 after his high school playing career at Westlake. He had yet to play for the Longhorns, according to Hook 'EM.

Advertisement

In a statement, UT head football coach Steve Sarkisian said, "Jake was a tremendous person and was everything you could ask for in a student-athlete. Being a Longhorn meant everything to him, and he truly embodied all that it means to be one."