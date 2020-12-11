Texas GOP chair says 'law-abiding states' should 'form a union' after SCOTUS rejects election suit

The chairman of the Texas Republican Party is reacting to the Supreme Court's rejection of Texas' lawsuit to overturn Joe Biden's election victory.

In a statement, Chairman Allen West said that by tossing out the lawsuit, the Supreme Court "has decreed that a state can take unconstitutional actions and violate its own election law".

Allen West

"This decision establishes a precedent that says states can violate the US constitution and not be held accountable," West said. "This decision will have far-reaching ramifications for the future of our constitutional republic."

In the last line of his statement, West says "Perhaps law-abiding states should bond together and form a Union of states that will abide by the constitution.”

The Electoral College meets Monday to formally elect Biden as the next president.

Trump had called the lawsuit filed by Texas against Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin "the big one" that would end with the Supreme Court undoing Biden's substantial Electoral College majority and allowing Trump to serve another four years in the White House.

In a brief order, the court said Texas does not have the legal right to sue those states because it "has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections."

Eighteen other states won by Trump in last month's election, 126 GOP members of Congress and Trump himself joined Texas in calling on the justices to take up the case that sought to stop electors from casting their votes for Biden.

The four states sued by Texas had urged the court to reject the case as meritless. They were backed by another 22 states and the District of Columbia.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT FROM CHAIRMAN WEST BELOW:

“The Supreme Court, in tossing the Texas lawsuit that was joined by seventeen states and 106 US congressman, has decreed that a state can take unconstitutional actions and violate its own election law. Resulting in damaging effects on other states that abide by the law, while the guilty state suffers no consequences. This decision establishes a precedent that says states can violate the US constitution and not be held accountable. This decision will have far-reaching ramifications for the future of our constitutional republic. Perhaps law-abiding states should bond together and form a Union of states that will abide by the constitution.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.