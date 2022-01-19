Tessa Majors murder: Third teen sentenced

A third teen accused in the shocking 2019 murder of 18-year-old Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors was sentenced to 14 years to life in prison on Wednesday.

Rashaun Weaver, the third and final assailant charged in Majors' death, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in December.

Prosecutors say that Weaver, who was just 14 years old at the time of the killing, fatally stabbed Majors during a robbery gone awry.

Two other teens connected to Majors' death have also been convicted and charged. In September 2021, Luchiano Lewis pled guilty to murder and robbery charges and was sentenced to nine years in prison.

The final assailant, a juvenile, also pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 18 months of detention. The juvenile allegedly supplied Weaver with the knife he used to stab and kill Majors.