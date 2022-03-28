Tesla looking at another stock split

article

Electric car maker Tesla has announced its second stock split in less than two years.

Shareholders will have to approve the move at the company's annual meeting.

Tesla did a five-for-one split in August 2020.

The company went public in 2010 at $17 a share. It is currently trading above $1,000.

Shares of Tesla were up sharply right after the announcement. Tesla trades on the NASDAQ.

Along with its electric cars, the company also develops energy storage products and solar energy systems.

The company was co-founded by Elon Musk in 2003. It now has nearly 100,000 employees.