Terminal A at LaGuardia Airport closed until further notice

Terminal A at LaGuardia Airport is closed until further notice due to major flooding and heavy rain in the area.

In a separate post on Twitter, the airport said, "All #LGA ticketed passengers should confirm their flight status prior to traveling to the airport."

In addition, the rain has shut down sections of New York City's subway system, flooded streets and highways.

MetroNorth Harlem & New Haven lines are suspended in both directions. All lanes of the FDR Drive are also closed in both directions at Delancey Street.

As much as 7 inches of rain is possible throughout the day.