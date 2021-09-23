Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 4:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
12
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 9:00 PM EDT, Kings County (Brooklyn), Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southwest Suffolk County
Flash Flood Watch
until FRI 5:00 AM EDT, Sullivan County
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County
Flood Advisory
from THU 7:23 PM EDT until FRI 12:15 AM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County, Queens County, Westchester County
Flash Flood Watch
until FRI 11:00 AM EDT, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County, Western Ulster County
Flood Advisory
until THU 10:45 PM EDT, Orange County, Rockland County
Flood Advisory
from THU 8:29 PM EDT until THU 11:30 PM EDT, Putnam County
Flood Advisory
from THU 5:28 PM EDT until THU 10:30 PM EDT, Richmond County
Flood Advisory
until THU 10:00 PM EDT, Sullivan County
Flood Advisory
until THU 10:30 PM EDT, Bergen County, Hudson County
Flood Advisory
from THU 8:11 PM EDT until THU 11:15 PM EDT, Dutchess County, Ulster County
Live Now

Tennessee Kroger shooting: Police say 13 injured, 1 killed, shooter dead

By Austin Williams and Erin Kimura
Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
News
FOX TV Digital Team

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department confirmed at least 14 victims in a shooting at a Kroger supermarket located at 240 New Byhalia Road in Collierville, Tennessee. One victim was killed. The shooter was also dead by a "self-inflicted gunshot wound," according to police. 

Speaking at a press conference at 3:17 p.m. local time, Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane said 12 victims had been transported to local hospitals, some with critical injuries. 

The suspected shooter’s vehicle was still in the parking lot, according to police.

"This is the most horrific event to happen in Collierville history," Lane said. "I've been involved in this for 34 years and never seen anything like it," he added.

Tennessee Kroger shooting: Police say 13 shot, 1 killed, shooter dead

Thirteen people were shot and one victim was killed after a suspect opened fire in a Kroger supermarket in Collierville, Tennessee, according to law enforcement.

He said a police SWAT team and other officers went aisle to aisle in the store to find people who sought cover or were in hiding, removing them to safety. He said the shooter was also found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"We found people hiding in freezers, in locked offices. They were doing what they had been trained to do: run, hide, fight," the chief said.

The identities of the shooter and the victims were not immediately released.

He added investigators are working to sort out what happened and added, "It’s going to take a little bit before we know what happened."

"Let’s get through the investigation," Lane said at the Thursday afternoon news conference.

"Remember, we’re two hours away from the most horrific event that’s occurred in Collierville history."

Kroger issued a statement in the wake of the shooting.

"We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred at our Kroger store located on New Byhalia Rd. in Collierville, TN – a suburb of Memphis. The entire Kroger family offers our thoughts, prayers and support to the individuals and families of the victims during this difficult time. We are cooperating with local law enforcement, who have secured the store and parking lot. The store will remain closed while the police investigation continues, and we have initiated counseling services for our associates. To protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation, we are referring questions to the Collierville Police Department."

Elsewhere, Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee tweeted that her office was in touch with local authorities and with agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. She added that she was "closely monitoring the situation" and offered prayers for the victims.

The ATF’s Nashville division was on the scene to help with the investigation, according to a tweet from the agency.

A witness interviewed on the scene by FOX 13 said she was inside the store when she heard a shot that she believed came from the Kroger’s deli department. Glenda McDonnell, a Kroger employee, said she "ran out the front door."

"Several people did get shot," McDonnell said. "Some customers and employees, too. I don’t know how many."

The shooting prompted a lockdown of nearby Collierville High School, which was eventually lifted, according to a report from FOX 13 Memphis. 

This story is developing. Check back for more information. The Associated Press contributed. 

 