Temperature never reached 70 degrees in April in Central Park

If you felt like it was a cool April, you were correct. The temperature didn't reach 70 degrees in Central Park at all last month.

It was the first April in 80 years where that happened.

The highest temperature recorded in the park in April 2020 was 68-degrees on April 7th, according to the National Weather Service.

The last day of April had a high temperature of only 60 degrees in the park.

The 70-degree mark was actually hit three times in March. The high temperature was 77 degrees on March 20, 2020.

While temperatures were lower, the park did see nearly four and a half inches of rain, which is around normal for April.

