Teens charged in gruesome death of woman dumped in NJ creek

Police in New Jersey arrested two teens in connection with the murder of a woman who was found in a creek.

Nicolas Coirazza, 19, and an unnamed juvenile allegedly stabbed Divina Rosasco, 51, in her Cresskill home before dumping her body in Overpeck Park.

Police received a 911 at about 2 a.m. Monday reporting the 51-year-old woman missing.

Police found her unoccupied vehicle parked in a lot at Overpeck. A K-9 lead officers to the end of a dock where Rosasco's body was discovered submerged in the water. It was covered in a bedsheet with a plastic bag around her head. The body had been weighted down with cinder blocks, rope, and duct tape, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

A short time later, officers spotted Coirazza and the boy attempting to leave the area in an Uber in a nearby hotel parking lot, said BCPO.

Coirazza was known to the victim’s family and was visiting her home in when the murder occurred, added the prosecutor. Coirazza then enlisted the help of the juvenile to dispose of Rosasco's body.

On Monday, Coirazza was charged with murder, weapons and other charges including tampering with evidence.

The juvenile was arrested and charged on several charges, including disturbing human remains.

Coirazza was remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending his first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.