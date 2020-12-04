Teens wanted for snatch-and-grab coat thefts in the Bronx

Police in New York are hunting for groups of young people that are snatching coats from stores and running off with them.

The NYPD says that two Burlington Coat Factory stores in the Bronx have been targeted.

In one incident on October 28, six young people went into the store on 3 Avenue in the South Bronx at about 7:30 p.m.

They grabbed 24 coats from the racks and ran out. A 61-year-old woman who is on the store's loss prevention team attempted to stop them but was unsuccessful.

Another incident took place on Saturday, October 31, just before 5:30 p.m. inside of the Burlington Coat Factory on Baychester Avenue.

In that incident, there were nine people in the group. They grabbed 56 coats from the racks, stuffed them into pieces of luggage, and took off.

There was no information released about the value of the coats that were stolen. No one was reported hurt in the thefts.

Police released video and images of the incidents on Friday.

Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. Police say that all calls are strictly confidential.