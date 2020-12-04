2 U.S. Marshals injured during deadly shootout in the Bronx

Two U.S. Marshals were injured and a suspect was killed during a shootout in the Wakefield section of the Bronx Friday, said police. An NYPD detective was injured, but not shot, trying to assist one of the marshals.

The federal officers were attempting to execute a warrant for a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting in Massachusetts when they were shot at about 5:30 a.m., sources told FOX 5 News. One marshal was struck in the stomach and the other was shot in the leg.

The NYPD detective was among 20 members of the NYPD Fugitive Task Force who assisted the marshals. The detective was injured as he carried one of the marshals to safety, added police.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!

The marshals were taken to Jacobi Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The NYPD detective was also expected to recover.

The suspect, Andre Sterling, 35, was wanted for shooting a Massachusetts State Trooper last month. He was believed to be armed and dangerous. Sterling had prior gun arrests in Florida and Massachusetts. Why he ended up in the Bronx was not clear. A second suspect was injured in the shooting.

Advertisement

SkyFox was over the area where police could be seen gathered outside 4085 Ely Avenue off Edenwald Avenue. An investigation continued hours after the shoot out. Several streets around the scene remained closed.



