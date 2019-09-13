Teens brawl with NYPD officers in Manhattan

Six NYPD officers were hurt trying to break up a mob of teens involved in a wild melee in Midtown Manhattan on Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. at 52nd St. and 8th Avenue near Manhattan High School.

Police say a 17-year-old was being chased by a mob of teens and ran into the street and hit a taxi.

When officers tried to disperse a crowd that had gathered, the teens refused to leave and the scene turned violent. Video of the scene was uploaded to Citizen App.

Teens began to assault the officers, punching and fighting them.

Police were scene tackling at least one teen. They also reportedly used pepper spray to try to gain control of the situation.

Four teens were arrested, including the teen who ran into the taxi.

Advertisement

Police say the officers only suffered minor injuries.

Two 15-year-old boys and a 17-year-old girl face assault, obstruction, resisting, and disorderly conduct charges.

The 17-year-old who was being chased into the street also ended up being arrested on a slew of charges. Police say his injuries were non-life threatening.