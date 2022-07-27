Teens arrested in connection with anti-white bias attack in Queens

article

Two teenagers were arrested in connection with an anti-white bias attack on a bus in Queens earlier this month.

The NYPD says a 16-year-old girl faces Assault and Aggravated Harassment hate crime charges. A 15-year-old girl faces Assault hate crime charges.

According to the NYPD, the victim, a 57-year-old woman, was riding a southbound Q52 bus near Jamaica Avenue and Woodhaven Boulevard in the Woodhaven section on July 9 when she was approached by three females.

Police say the trio struck the victim in the head with an unknown object that caused a laceration and bleeding. Police say they also made anti-white statements before running away.

The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition where she received 3 staples on her head as a result of the injury.

The third female has not been arrested.