Teens arrested in connection with anti-white bias attack in Queens
NEW YORK - Two teenagers were arrested in connection with an anti-white bias attack on a bus in Queens earlier this month.
The NYPD says a 16-year-old girl faces Assault and Aggravated Harassment hate crime charges. A 15-year-old girl faces Assault hate crime charges.
According to the NYPD, the victim, a 57-year-old woman, was riding a southbound Q52 bus near Jamaica Avenue and Woodhaven Boulevard in the Woodhaven section on July 9 when she was approached by three females.
Police say the trio struck the victim in the head with an unknown object that caused a laceration and bleeding. Police say they also made anti-white statements before running away.
The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition where she received 3 staples on her head as a result of the injury.
The third female has not been arrested.