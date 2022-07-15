3 women wanted for anti-white bias attack in Queens: NYPD

The NYPD is seeking three women in connection to an anti-white bias attack on a bus in Queens last week.

According to the NYPD, the victim, a 57-year-old woman, was riding a southbound Q52 bus near Jamaica Avenue and Woodhaven Boulevard on July 9 when she was approached by the three suspects.

Police say the women struck the victim in the head with an unknown object, causing a laceration and bleeding, and made anti-white statements before running away.

The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition where she received 3 staples on her head as a result of the injury.

The NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.

