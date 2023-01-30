Teenager playing hide-and-seek found days later inside shipping container in another country

article

A Bangladesh boy who accidentally locked himself inside a shipping container during a game of hide-and-seek was discovered six days later in another country.

The 15-year-old identified only by his first name, Fahim, was playing hide-and-seek with friends in the port city of Chittagong on Jan. 11 when he hid inside a shipping container and fell asleep.

The container was then shipped to West Port, Malaysia, on a commercial ship. The boy was discovered on Jan. 17.

"The boy was just believed to have entered the container, fell asleep, and found himself here," Malaysian Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said, according to the Malaysian news agency Bernama. "He was the only one found in the container. A police report was lodged and as he was having a fever."

FILE IMAGE - This general view shows shipping containers at Westports in Port Klang on May 28, 2019. (Photo by MOHD RASFAN/AFP via Getty Images)

INDIAN STATE MINISTER NABA DAS DIES OF INJURIES AFTER POLICE OFFICER SHOOTS HIM, REPORTS SAY

A video posted to Reddit showed Fahim disoriented and confused after going six days without food or water. He was seen being taken away on a stretcher.

Ismail said the boy received medical attention and that authorities "are in the process of repatriating him through the legal channel."

Officials were initially concerned Fahim ended up roughly 2,300 miles from his home country after being a victim of human trafficking , but an investigation determined he wandered into the container during a game of hide-and-seek.

DEA QUIETLY REMOVED FORMER TOP OFFICIAL IN MEXICO FOR ALLEGEDLY COZYING UP WITH MIAMI DRUG LAWYERS: REPORT

"The relevant authorities have investigated the case and their investigations found no elements of human trafficking," Ismail said.

Get updates to this story on FOXNews.com.