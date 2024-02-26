Teen suspect accused of Times Square shooting pleads not guilty

The 15-year-old migrant accused of shooting a tourist inside a store in Times Square pleaded not guilty on Monday.

A grand jury indicted Jesus Rivas-Figueroa on multiple charges, including attempted murder.

RELATED: Video shows shooting inside Times Square sports apparel store: WATCH

Prosecutors say the Venezuelan migrant opened fire inside JD Sports, located at 42nd St. and Broadway after an employee approached him for allegedly shoplifting.

Investigators say he then fired at officers who were chasing him as he fled the scene.

Rivas-Figueroa remains in jail without bail.