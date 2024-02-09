Video shows shooting inside Times Square sports apparel store: WATCH

Surveillance video obtained by FOX 5 NY shows the moments before a gunman opened fire inside a Times Square sports apparel store, shooting a tourist and then later at an officer.

As previously reported, authorities said three men walked up to the second floor inside JD Sports, located at 42nd St. and Broadway, and began stuffing clothing into a bag before walking out.

According to police, the suspect first opened fire inside the store, hitting a 37-year-old female tourist in the leg. Then, just a few blocks away, police said the suspect opened fire again, this time at an officer while trying to evade police.

In the video, two suspects are caught by a female security officer, who confiscates the stolen goods, as reported by police.

One of the suspects believed to be the gunman is seen wearing all white clothing, a hat, and a black crossbody bag.

As the security officer stops one of the suspects, the suspect in white makes his way towards the store.

Before entering, the suspect reaches into his crossbody bag, pulls out a gun, and moves toward the woman.

The video only shows the moments before police said the suspect shot the woman in the leg.

According to NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell, they then ran down to 47th St. and 7th Ave. where police apprehended the male in the blue jacket.

"One partner by himself chases the shooter wearing all white down 47th St., toward 6th Ave. He turns one time and fires at our officer. As the male in the white goes further into the cut, under his armpit, he fires his second shot at our officer." Chief Chell said.

Police said the man they are looking for is Hispanic, between 15 and 20 years old, last seen wearing all white clothing.

Chell said the suspect was last seen entering a subway station at 6th Ave. and 46th St., ditching his jacket before he went down there. Police have collected that as evidence.

The man wearing the blue jacket was taken into custody. He was questioned and released, not charged in relation with any of the incidents. Police said the third person remains unaccounted for.

The NYPD will hold a press conference Thursday afternoon on the state of the investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.