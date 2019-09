article

A 16-year-old male was stabbed in the neck by a group of males early Monday inside the West 96th St. subway station, said police.

The assault occurred at about 1:45 a.m. on the B/C train platform in Manhattan.

What lead to the attack was unclear.

The victim was taken to St. Luke's Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The assailants fled the scene.