Teen stabbed in head in Washington Square Park, cops say

A 19-year-old was stabbed in the head during a fight with two other men inside Washington Square Park, in Manhattan's Greenwich Village, according to police. The victim was in stable condition.

The assault took place at about 2:50 a.m. EMS rushed the victim to Bellevue Hospital.

Cops responded to the altercation near Fifth Avenue and Washington Square North. It was not clear what prompted the fight between the victim and the suspects.

The attackers got away from the scene. No descriptions were made available.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

RELATED: Woman stabbed on street in Manhattan: NYPD

The incident occurred less than 12 hours after another shocking stabbing in Manhattan. On Thursday at about 3:15 p.m. a woman was stabbed in East Harlem following a dispute on Madison Avenue near 109th Street.

The 28-year-old victim was taken to St. Luke's Hospital. She was expected to survive.

Police say the victim and the suspect in that incident know each other. No arrests were made and the incident was still under investigation.

Advertisement

RELATED: Brooklyn 16-year-old shot, critically wounded