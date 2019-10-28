Teen shot outside Queens high school

The NYPD is questioning one person in connection with the shooting of a 16-year-old girl outside of a Queens high school on Monday afternoon.

The teen was shot in the shoulder while she was standing outside the New Dawn Charter School on 89th Ave in Jamaica. There was apparently a large fight before the shooting.

The girl was taken to LIJ Long Island in stable condition and is expected to survive. Police did not believe she was the intended target.

The shooting may be connected to the deadly shooting of a teen over the weekend on a basketball court in Queens.

Police released surveillance video of three suspects on Tuesday.

They are described as black, in their teens to early 20s. Each has a dark complexion, thin build and was wearing black hooded sweatshirts and dark-colored pants.

One of the suspects was wearing a red jacket with white-colored sleeves.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. Police say that all calls are strictly confidential.

