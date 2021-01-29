Teen shot in shoulder while sitting in vehicle with friends

The NYPD wants to find the gunman who opened fire from a vehicle striking a teen in another vehicle along a street in Long Island City.

The shooting only 15 minutes into the new year on January 1, occurred at the corner of 9th Street and Queens Plaza South.

The 17-year-old male victim was shot in the left shoulder as he sat in the vehicle with three friends. The suspect- a passenger in another vehicle pulled up to the car and fired two shots, said police.

EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to Bellvue Hospital where he was treated and released.

The vehicle was described as a black BMW sedan.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.