Gunmen kill teen in cab, flee on scooter

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the head and chest while sitting in a cab in the Mount Hope section of the Bronx, according to police.

Ramon Gil-Medrano of Crotona Parkway was inside the cab at East 178th Street and Valentina Avenue at about 11:36 p.m. Sunday when two males on scooters opened fire.

He was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police had not released a description of the suspects or a motive.

A 13-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were also killed Sunday as New York City continues to struggle with gun violence.

According to authorities, 3-year-old Jaryan Elliot was standing in front of a cafe on 187th Street at around 3:15 p.m. in the Belmont section of the Bronx, when he was shot several times by assailants who drove up in a car. He was hit in his chest and lege. EMS took him to St. Barnabas Hospital but it was too late to save his life.

No arrest was made in the case.

In the second incident, just after midnight on Sunday, police responded to a call of a person shot on Quencer Road in St. Albans, Queens.

Upon arrival, they found the 19-year-old victim, unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the left thigh.