Teen returns lost wallet, gets Wawa gift cards in return

article

A 13-year-old boy from Brigantine is relishing his new social media fame for doing the right thing.

Police said Jalil turned in a wallet that he had found while riding his bike to Wawa. The wallet contained money and other personal items.

"If I lost my money too and my card and all my other stuff, my valuables, I would be pretty upset," Jalil told FOX News.

The owner of the wallet was contacted and sent a handwritten note in appreciation along with a gift for the teen.

"You're an outstanding young man and I wish you all the best, Kelly."

Jalil was gifted a $25 Wawa gift card.

But the reward didn't end there. The Brigantine Policemen's Benevolent Association Local #204 matched the gift with another Wawa gift card for $25.

Advertisement

"GREAT JOB JALIL! It's these acts of kindness and honesty from awesome citizens like you that make Brigantine such a great community. And great job to Jalil's family for raising an awesome young man!"