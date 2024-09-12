Teen girls in gangs: Inside the NYPD's takedown of female shooters

A rising number of young women in New York City are joining gangs and getting involved in gun violence, marking a disturbing shift.

Instead of attending prom and graduation, their social events now revolve around shootings and funerals.

The surge in teen girls using guns has sparked a response from female crime fighters determined to bring them to justice and help them turn their lives around before more lives are lost.

"Some of them are afraid. Some are forced to do it. Some of them are just curious, you know, they like the bad boys so they want to run in those circles to see what it's like." — Bronx District Attorney, Darcel Clark

FOX 5 NY's Lisa Evers got an exclusive look at the recent NYPD Bronx takedown of Slattery Gang, also known as "Slaughtery" and "S-block", allegedly responsible for over a dozen shootings and attempted murders, according to the police.

The gang was recently slammed with a 176-count conspiracy indictment with charges spanning from attempted murder to robbery and weapons possession.

Nay Benz, besides her delivery and grit, attributes such as her age, gender, and missing finger not only set her apart in the drill scene but have also made her a target for law enforcement.

The Slattery gang, allegedly led by aspiring female drill rapper Nay Benz, 19, has several women and teen girls under its reign.

Brianna Portalatin, 19, who is eight months pregnant, is facing gun charges in what police say will be her third gun arrest.

The mom-to-be with a rap sheet is allegedly a member of the notorious Slattery Gang in the Fordham section of the Bronx.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Brianna Portalatin, 19, being arrested in gang takedown in the Bronx.

She's not the only female alleged trigger puller though.

There is also a 15-year-old girl who was caught on surveillance taking aim and firing in the streets.

NYPD Assistant Chief of Detectives Jason Savino says there were five trigger-pulling incidents and six gun arrests involving three women. "We're seeing the violence; it's increasing, and it's concerning," he says.

Bronx gang takedown led by women

Female detectives are playing more prominent rules in the gun violence suppression division cases.

Detective Lena Alexander and Detective Erin Currie made history in May as the first female team to lead a gang takedown.

For them, it is about having an impact on those arrested and restoring safety to the community.

"I was born and raised in East New York Brooklyn, so it's very near and dear to my heart, and I just wanted to make a difference, and hopefully make the streets a little bit safer," Detective Erin Currie of the NYPD gun violence suppression division told FOX 5.

"I wanted to help people that I grew up with and make sure everybody had a fair chance to stay safe," Detective Lena Alexander says.



Trailblazing Bronx DA Darcel Clark says there are many reasons why they're seeing girls get seduced by the gang lifestyle.

That's why, she says that in addition to prosecuting cases, she devotes her time and energy to prevention, to let girls know that they have other options.

"Some of them are afraid. Some are forced to do it. Some of them are just curious, you know, they like the bad boys so they want to run in those circles to see what it's like. They may not necessarily be like that, but it's too late once you get caught up in it," DA Clark says.

Clinical social worker Dr. La Shawn Paul says that factors such as poverty, unstable families and mental health issues play a role in the disturbing trend.

"I personally don't believe there is any specific diagnosis that you can look for. I think the sooner we can get intervention, the better, before they become the leader, before they become the shooter," Dr. La Shawn Paul says.

The criminal crew is not only accused of shooting their victims, but they also make music mocking them by describing the attack in detail.

The average age of the suspects is 20, with even teenage girls like Nay Benz being involved in the violence.

In some instances, members were caught firing shots in playgrounds and in front of school buses with children around. In one incident, a 9-year-old boy called 911 for help because he found himself caught in the line of fire.

After a nearly 12 months-long investigation, the NPYD put 20 alleged gang members behind bars, including the prominent drill rapper.

FOX 5 NY's Lisa Evers joined members of the NYPD's Gun Violence Suppression Division, along with detectives from Bronx precincts and warrant squads, as they conducted the mission.

The gang was hit with a 176-count conspiracy indictment, according to Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark. The charges span from attempted murder to robbery and weapons possession.

