Teen dies after being shot in the head in Brooklyn

article

A 17-year-old boy is dead and the NYPD is investigating after yet another shooting Friday night in Crown Heights, as New York City's summer of gun violence continues.

The victim, 17-year-old Jahiem Guinn, was shot in the head front of his home at the Weeksville Garden Houses on Dean Street.

EMS transported Guinn to Interfaith Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There are currently no arrests and an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Advertisement