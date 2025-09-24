Teen in coma after Bronx apartment fire: ‘We’re fighting for her,’ father says

The Brief 15-year-old Carisma Hayes is in a coma after being rescued unconscious from her family’s 12th-floor Bronx apartment during a fire Tuesday morning. Her father, Tyrone Hayes, says she suffered severe smoke inhalation, while FDNY crews also worked to revive the family’s dog; the family’s cat did not survive. The FDNY deployed 20 units and 80 personnel to the Mott Haven fire; one firefighter was also injured and the cause is under investigation.



A 15-year-old girl is in a coma after being rescued from a burning high-rise apartment in the Bronx, fire officials and her family said.

The backstory:

Officials say the blaze broke out around 11:25 a.m. Tuesday morning on the 12th floor of a building on Alexander Avenue in Mott Haven.

Firefighters said they saw the girl, identified as Carisma Hayes, hanging out of a window before they found her unconscious inside the apartment.

Hayes was rushed to Lincoln Hospital, where her father, Tyrone Hayes, said she is being treated for severe smoke inhalation and burns to her throat. "She’s in a coma right now and we're fighting for her and praying for her," he said.

Officials also rescued two pets that were caught in the fire. They say a dog was revived at the scene, but a cat died.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury.

The cause remains under investigation.