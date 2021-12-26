Teen charged in crash that killed Suffolk County man in front of apartment

article

A teenager faces a charge of driving while intoxicated after a crash killed a man walking in front of an apartment building and seriously injured a woman in Islip.

According to Suffolk County police, 67-year-old Islip resident Luis Trujillo was killed Saturday afternoon at approximately 2:45 p.m. when a 2004 Honda Pilot left the roadway and struck him and the woman. The car also hit a parked car, pedestrian crossing sign and a tree.

Forty-seven-year-old Veronica Deleon of Brentwood suffered serious injuries and was taken to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore.

The 18-year-old driver of the Honda, whose name wasn’t provided, was released from the hospital and made an initial court appearance on Sunday. Police didn't have information on whether the driver was represented by an attorney who could comment on the charge.

