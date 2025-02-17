Teen charged in fatal shooting of 17-year-old girl in Queens

The Brief A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to fatally shooting a girl in the head in Queens over the weekend, police said. Police said the 6-year-old boy has been charged with manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon. On Sunday, police identified the girl as Deaza Barkley of Brooklyn.



What we know:

Police said they found Barkley with a gunshot wound to her head after responding to a 911 call at a home in Holliswood Queens on Saturday night.

FOX 5 NY's Duarte Geraldino reported that she did not live at this address, which raises questions about how she got there and why.

EMS responded and took her to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased, police said.

What we don't know:

The name of the 16-year-old boy has not been released.

The motive behind the shooting is unclear.