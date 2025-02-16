17-year-old girl shot in the head in Queens ID'd: NYPD

The Brief A 17-year-old girl has died after being shot in the head in Queens on Saturday, police said. Police identified the girl as Deaza Barkley of Brooklyn. The motive behind the shooting is unclear.



A 17-year-old girl who died after being shot in the head in Queens on Saturday has been identified, police said.

Police identified the girl as Deaza Barkley of Brooklyn.

What we know:

The shooting happened shortly after 5:10 p.m. at 87-25 Clover Place in Hollis, police said.

FOX 5 NY's Duarte Geraldino reported that she did not live at this address, which raises questions about how she got there and why.

At the scene, officers found a gunshot wound to her head.

EMS responded and took her to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased, police said.

No arrests have been made, but police confirmed a suspect is in custody.

What we don't know:

The motive behind the shooting is unclear.