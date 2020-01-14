Teen assaulted, robbed of phone, bookbag and jacket

Police want to find the three individuals who jumped a teen at a subway station and made off with his iPhone 11, backpack and jacket.

The robbery and assault occurred on Jan. 13 at about 3:30 p.m. as the 16-year-old victim was making his way down the stairs to the B and C subway lines at Central Park West and West 86th Street.

One of the assailants pulled his bookbag and punched him causing the teen to drop his phone, said police.

Another one of the suspects hit the teen in the back of the head with a closed fist before pulling ouff his backpack and jacket, added police.

The three suspects fled on foot eastbound along West 86th Street.

The victim was treated and released from NY Presbyetrian Hospital.

Police released photos of the suspects.

If you recognize them or know anything about the incident, contact police at any of the following:

NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

NYPDCrimeStoppers.com

@NYPDTips on Twitter