Teen arrested in shooting incident that targeted boy boarding Harlem bus

A 16-year-old boy is under arrest in connection with the shooting that targeted a 14-year-old boy who was getting on a bus in Harlem last month.

The 14-year-old and an MTA bus driver were rushed to a hospital after the teen was grazed in the head by one of the bullets. The bus was hit multiple times by bullets.

The NYPD says that the shocking incident happened on Oct. 14, 202, as the boy was boarding an M1 bus heading eastbound at 139th St. and Lenox Ave. at about 10 a.m.

The gunman appeared to intentionally shoot at the boy, grazing him in the left side of the head, said police during a briefing near the scene.

One round struck the protective shield inside the bus while a second round struck the windshield directly in front of the bus driver.

The boy was rushed to Harlem Hospital in stable condition. The 39-year-old bus driver was treated at the hospital for minor injuries to his hand and trauma. He's been on the job for 4 ½ years.

Late on Monday night, the NYPD announced that officers had arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with the shooting. He is charged with attempted murder, assault, and weapons charges. Police did not release the teen's name.