Taylor Swift's new album will have midnight release at these Target stores in NYC area
Attention Swifties! If you want to be one of the first to get your hands on Taylor's newest music, prepare to get in line.
What we know:
Target is planning a midnight release for Taylor Swift's new album, "The Life of a Showgirl," when it drops next month.
Five hundred select stores across the country will stay open past midnight on Friday, October 3, to sell three Target-exclusive CD editions of the album.
Here's where you can grab your copy in the New York City area:
New York
- Brooklyn Fulton StreetL 445 Albee Square West in Brooklyn
- Huntington: 124 E Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station
- Manhattan Herald Square: 112 W 34th Street
- Times Square 42nd Street: 237 W 42nd Street
- Westbury: 999 Corporate Drive in Westbury
New Jersey
- Bridgewater: 200 Promenade Boulevard in Bridgewater
- Clifton: 30 Kingsland Road in Clifton
- Jersey City: 100 14th Street in Jersey City
- Middletown: 2105 Route 35 in Middletown
- Riverdale Route 23 and Falston: 94 State Route 23 in Riverdale
- Rockaway: 381 Mount Hope Avenue in Rockaway
- Toms River: 1331 Hooper Avenue in Toms River
The backstory:
Taylor Swift unveiled her 12th studio album titled "The Life of a Showgirl" while guest starring on "New Heights," a podcast hosted by her fiancé Travis Kelce and his brother Jason.
"The Life of a Showgirl" will feature 12 tracks, including one featuring Sabrina Carpenter, and is set to drop on October 3.
The Source: Information from this article was sourced from the "New Heights" podcast, Taylor Swift Instagram and Target.