Taylor Swift's new album will have midnight release at these Target stores in NYC area

The Brief Target is hosting midnight sales of Taylor Swift's new album. Select stores across the country will stay open to sell "The Life of a Showgirl." A dozen stores in the New York City area will offer the midnight release.



Attention Swifties! If you want to be one of the first to get your hands on Taylor's newest music, prepare to get in line.

What we know:

Target is planning a midnight release for Taylor Swift's new album, "The Life of a Showgirl," when it drops next month.

Five hundred select stores across the country will stay open past midnight on Friday, October 3, to sell three Target-exclusive CD editions of the album.

Here's where you can grab your copy in the New York City area:

New York

Brooklyn Fulton StreetL 445 Albee Square West in Brooklyn

Huntington: 124 E Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station

Manhattan Herald Square: 112 W 34th Street

Times Square 42nd Street: 237 W 42nd Street

Westbury: 999 Corporate Drive in Westbury

New Jersey

Bridgewater: 200 Promenade Boulevard in Bridgewater

Clifton: 30 Kingsland Road in Clifton

Jersey City: 100 14th Street in Jersey City

Middletown: 2105 Route 35 in Middletown

Riverdale Route 23 and Falston: 94 State Route 23 in Riverdale

Rockaway: 381 Mount Hope Avenue in Rockaway

Toms River: 1331 Hooper Avenue in Toms River

The backstory:

Taylor Swift unveiled her 12th studio album titled "The Life of a Showgirl" while guest starring on "New Heights," a podcast hosted by her fiancé Travis Kelce and his brother Jason.

"The Life of a Showgirl" will feature 12 tracks, including one featuring Sabrina Carpenter, and is set to drop on October 3.