Target rolling out new loyalty reward program in October

Target announced this week every shopper's dream (or nightmare?) - a loyalty program that will start later this fall.

The program is called Target Circle.

If you join, you'll earn 1% back on every purchase, get personalized perks like a birthday treat, and enjoy early access to special sales throughout the year.

Members also get a vote for every purchase, and your votes help direct which nonprofits you'd like Target to give back to.

For those who use Cartwheel, that will also be integrated into Target Circle. Just look for "Target Circle offers."

The new program begins on October 6, just in time for the holidays.

Joining is free, if you don't already have a Target.com account, Cartwheel or Target RedCard. All you have to do to join the rewards program is create a Target.com account, be approved for a RedCard or share your phone number at checkout.

You can get more information from Target online here.