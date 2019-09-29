Target hosting free 'Paw Patrol' trick-or-treat event this October

article

Parents and kids will all feel like winners thanks to Target’s Paw Patrol Trick-or-Treat event.

Target is celebrating Halloween a little early for kids with a Paw Patrol-themed trick-or-treat event this October.

Kids are welcome to come dressed in costumes and to trick-or-treat through the store.

Also, children will be treated to an exclusive episode of the popular Nickelodeon show.

The event is planned for Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at participating Target locations. Participants can expect giveaways as well, according to Target officials.

To find a Target location near you for this Paw Patrol event, visit the official website.