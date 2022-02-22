Expand / Collapse search
Target drops mask mandate for employees, customers

By Nick Longworth
Published 
Updated February 23, 2022 6:56PM
Target
(FOX 9) - Target will no longer require its employees or customers to wear masks, according to an update on its corporate website.  

Through an update to its FAQ section, Target announced, "As COVID-19 cases continue to decline across the country, Target will not require U.S. team members or guests to wear masks, as local regulations allow."

In a section titled Target's Coronavirus Response, the store said since the beginning of the pandemic it has taken steps throughout the pandemic in support of its team and guests, including increased safety and disinfecting measures in stores, and enhanced pay and benefits.

Target has said it will continue to follow all state and local COVID-19 safety regulations and encourage team members and guests to consult the latest public health guidance, get vaccinated and make decisions to keep themselves and families safe.