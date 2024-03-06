Here’s how Target Circle 360 compares to Walmart+ and Amazon Prime

article

Target is launching a paid membership program on April 7 to boost revenue and market share as consumers remain cautious about spending.

Target Circle 360 will compete with Amazon's Prime and Walmart Plus membership programs. Target added several upgrades to the existing Circle program and Circle credit card.

Here’s how Target Circle 360 compares to membership deals offered by competitors like Walmart+ and Amazon Prime.

Target Circle 360

Target Circle 360 will offer several incentives for the new membership including:

From April 7 through May 18, new members can sign up for Target Circle 360 for $49 for the first year before it jumps up to $99 annually.

Target Circle cardholders will get the service for $49 annually.

Same-day delivery for unlimited orders over $35.

Service from Shipt marketplace, which makes same-day deliveries from a number of retailers.

Free two-day shipping.

No-rush on returns, and an extra 30 days to make returns.

Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime membership costs $15 a month or $139 annually and includes free streaming of its Amazon Video, among other perks.

Free same-day or two-day delivery.

Free returns on eligible orders.

Savings on prescriptions at 60,000 pharmacies, including Walgreens, CVS and Amazon Pharmacy.

Exclusive deals on groceries from Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market Stores.

Unlimited food deliveries with a Grubhub+ trial membership.

Walmart+

Walmart+ membership costs $12.95 a month, or $98 per year.

The membership requires no commitment and can be canceled at any time.

Free delivery from a local grocery store on orders that are over $35.

Fuel discounts at select gas stations, including Exxon, Mobil, and at 2,000 Walmart, Murphy USA, and Murphy Express gas stations.

Video streaming with a Paramount+ plan.

FOX Business contributed to this report. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.




