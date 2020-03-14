Take a virtual tour of hundreds of museums with Google

article

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, why not take a stroll through a museum without even leaving home?

If you want to soak up some world cultures but avoid the crowds, take a trip through some of the world’s most popular museums online thanks to Google’s Arts and Cultures page, which has over 500 options for art lovers who may be stuck inside with nothing to do.

You can take a stroll, for free, through the Louvre, Van Gogh Museum, Museum of Modern Art, National Portrait Gallery and more, all from the comforts of home.