The favorite tailor of NFL stars is a former accountant from NJ

From Saquon Barkley on his NFL draft night to Daniel Jones on game day, there is one custom clothier that is dressing NFL players to the nines when they are not wearing their jerseys. And his ascent to the job was unlikely.

And the man who helps him achieve his look is Tom Marchitelli.

Tom Marchitelli is photographed with Saquon Barkley.

Marchitelli says "I show up with my fabrics and we'll lay them out on the table and we'll choose what he wants to wear for that particular event or a collection for an entire season which is what I typically do."

NY Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is photographed wearing a Gentleman's Playbook suit.

In 2014, the 41-year-old Hoboken, N.J. resident left a career as a hedge-fund accountant to start his own tailoring and suit design business called Gentleman's Playbook.

He showcased his own suit collection on his Instagram account Gentleman's Playbook eventually catching the eye of quarterback Chase Daniel.

There was one problem. Marchitelli was not a tailor and didn't know how to sew.

He says, "To go and fit Chase Daniel, which was the first guy I ever measured, I actually had to receive some training on how to physically put the measuring tape around somebody, particularly an athletic frame like his."

Word of mouth spread and soon high profile sports figures like 49ers QB Jimmy Garropolo, Shannen Sharpe, and future NFL Hall of Famer Ron Gronkowski also became clients.

Speaking of Gronkowski, Marchitelli tells FOX 5 News, "Gronk will hit me 2 days before an NFL honors red carpet and say Tom I need you to come out and re-fit me. I need a new suit and he knows I'm gonna get it done."

Another client, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, is always dressed to the nines when off the field. And has been photographed in Gentleman's Playbook suits.

Marchitelli is now in demand by many more major athletes. He packs his fabric samples, tape measures, and imagination and flies out to his ball-playing clients 3-4 times a week.

Each suit is made in L.A. and runs upwards of $2,800 or more.

NFL player Kyle Rudolph gave a signed jersey to Tom Marchitelli.

A signed jersey from then Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph says it all: "Thanks for making me the best dressed guy in football."

Marchitelli takes it in stride saying, "There's something to be said about that client relationship and fortunately it's a pleasure before it's a business."

Along with athletes, he has also made suits for actors, musicians, and executives.