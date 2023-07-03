Expand / Collapse search

Swizz Beatz reflects on 50 years of hip-hop

By
Published 
Entertainment
FOX 5 NY

50 years of hip-hop

FOX 5’s Ryan Kristafer met Swizz Beatz at his music studios.

NEW YORK CITY - As we celebrate 50 years of hip-hop, we’re shining the spotlight on a Grammy-winning artist and producer, who has been making hip-hop hits for 25 years – Swizz Beatz! 

FOX 5’s Ryan Kristafer sat down with him at his music studios in New York City.

He reflected on:

  • His deep connection to the birth of hip-hop.
  • The legacy of DMX.
  • Creating ‘Ruff Ryder's Anthem’ at just 15.
  • Collaborating with Drake.
  • His pride for wife Alicia Keys.
  • How he’s trying to help artists navigate the next 50 years of hip-hop.