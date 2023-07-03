Swizz Beatz reflects on 50 years of hip-hop
NEW YORK CITY - As we celebrate 50 years of hip-hop, we’re shining the spotlight on a Grammy-winning artist and producer, who has been making hip-hop hits for 25 years – Swizz Beatz!
FOX 5’s Ryan Kristafer sat down with him at his music studios in New York City.
He reflected on:
- His deep connection to the birth of hip-hop.
- The legacy of DMX.
- Creating ‘Ruff Ryder's Anthem’ at just 15.
- Collaborating with Drake.
- His pride for wife Alicia Keys.
- How he’s trying to help artists navigate the next 50 years of hip-hop.