Swiss Miss candle that looks and smells like cup of cocoa sells out in four days

Swiss Miss collaborated with home fragrance company Candier to release a candle that looks and smells like a cup of the Conagra brand's famous hot cocoa, and when the companies said in the release this week that it would be a limited edition, they meant it – the candles were gone in a flash.

The candles were poured into the classic Swiss Miss red mug, complete with wax "mini marshmallows" on top. According to a press release from Conagra, the scent has notes of chocolate, vanilla, hazelnut, sugar and praline, and the candles have a burn time of at least 60 hours.

Candier, a Ryan Porter brand, made 250 of the $36 candles, and began offering them for online purchase on Tuesday. The candles sold out in four days, and a spokesperson for the company told FOX Business the item will not be restocked.

This is the second time Candier has partnered with a Conagra brand-themed candle, and the companies' first project was just as popular.

Conagra's Swiss Miss partnered with Ryan Porter brand Candier to release a candle that looks and smells like a cup of hot cocoa. The limted-edition candle sold out in days. (Conagra Brands, Inc. / Fox News)

Candier founder Krysten Kauder said in a statement the company teamed up with Conagra on the Swiss Miss collaboration "following the amazing success of our fan-fave Vlasic Pickle candle " the companies released a year ago.

Candier created a limited-edition dill pickle candle that came in actual Vlasic pickle jars and released them on National Pickle Day, which is Nov. 14. Simplemost reported on the release at the time, and four days later, the update article said the candles had already sold out.

Ryan Porter "specializes in sassy candles and accessories" according to the company's website, which notes the candle-maker has been commissioned by major brands including Nike, Victoria's Secret and American Express to create products for events.

