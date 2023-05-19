NYC bakeries raided for unlicensed sale of THC-infused products

Sweetooth bills itself as New York City's first infused bake shops, selling any number of baked goods, candies and even lemonade that all have THC.

There's one problem. The city says the shops are not licensed to sell any of it.

FOX 5 NY's Robert Moses got an exclusive ride-along with police as a recent crackdown happened.

Authorities remove several trash bags of items.

Locations raided

A multi-agency task force swept in Thursday and raided two of the store's branches:

W 4th St. location

E 10th St. location

All products listed on the menu include THC.

Sweetooth's Upper East Side location was raided earlier in the week. The Department of Health and Mental Hygiene issued cease-and-desist orders.

"You would not be able to tell that it had cannabis or how dangerous it is to the community." — Sheriff Anthony Miranda

According to Sheriff Anthony Miranda, if the locations reopen and continue selling products they aren't licensed to sell, they will be padlocked and closed for good.

"Outside the shop, if you saw any of these products on the street or if our kids got a hold of it, you would not be able to tell that it had cannabis or how dangerous it is to the community," Miranda said.

Items seized

At the W 4th St. location alone, authorities said they seized:

Nearly 100 pre-rolls

More than 1,000 edibles

More than 300 vapes

Misspelled but realistically packaged candy.

The items seized are in addition to all the baked goods and candies.

Authorities removed several trash bags of items and arrested a man who identified himself as a worker there.

A worker, whose face FOX 5 NY agreed not to show, was arrested.

"Mayor Adams has been clear: We will not let economic opportunities that legal cannabis offers be taken for a ride by unlicensed establishments," a City Hall spokesperson said.