Swastikas, anti-Black slogan drawn on fence in Harlem

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force was searching for the suspect who drew multiple swastikas and an anti-Black slogan on a construction fence in Harlem.

Surveillance video of the suspect showed him defacing the fence at East 124th Street and Park Avenue on Jan. 25 at about 1:15 a.m.

The suspect then fled in an unknown direction.

He was described by police as having a light complexion and medium build. He was wearing a jacket, light hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

In December, a homeless man was arrested for painting swastikas on the Charging Bull, City Hall, and other Lower Manhattan spots.

Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

The public could also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls remain confidential, according to cops.