SUV fleeing NYPD crashes into building

The driver of an SUV tried to drive away from cops during a traffic stop on Staten Island and ended up crashing into a residential building, causing part of the facade to collapse, police said.

The NYPD said officers pulled over the Jeep at about 3:30 a.m. Thursday because of a broken tail light. The cops said they then saw drug paraphernalia inside the car and ordered the driver to get out. Instead, the driver took off in the Jeep and soon slammed into two attached homes on Van Duzer Street in Stapleton Heights.

Moments later, the officers arrived at the site of the mayhem and arrested him.

A neighbor from across the street said he heard screeching and a loud bang that sounded like an explosion. He said his security camera captured video of the crash, prompting him to go outside to check on his neighbors. He said he saw the officers with the handcuffed driver.

The NYPD charged the driver with reckless endangerment, fleeing a police officer, criminal possession of a controlled substance, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and more.

Police said no one was hurt.

The Department of Buildings said the collision damaged the "building's windows and doors and caused a large section of the front masonry wall to collapse onto the sidewalk." The department ordered residents to vacate the two homes and offered them emergency relocation assistance.

"We have ordered for a construction fence to be installed around the property for the safety of the public," the Department of Buildings told FOX 5 NY.