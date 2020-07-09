Suspicous package triggers alarm at LaGuardia Airport

Terminal D at LaGuardia Airport was evacuated Thursday morning after a passenger's bag triggered an alarm in a baggage screening room, according to TSA officials.

The NYPD Bomb Squad was called to the scene at about 7 a.m.

All passengers were moved to Terminal C. By 9:30 a.m., the Port Authority announced via Twitter that all roadways to the terminal had reopened.

A passenger who arrived in Detroit was questioned by law enforcement in connection with the suspicious package, according to the TSA.

It was not clear what caused the bag to trigger the alarm.

Advertisement