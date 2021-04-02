Suspects wanted in armed robbery at Staten Island hotel

The NYPD is searching for two suspects seen in a surveillance video breaking into a hotel on Staten Island and stealing thousands of dollars.

Police say the suspects made their way into the Hilton Garden Inn on South Avenue in Bloomfield on Monday at about 6:30 a.m. One of the suspects was carrying a gun when he threatened the worker behind the counter. She is seen opening the cash register. The suspect then takes $1500 in cash as he accidentally discharges the weapon, said police.

The suspects took off in a white Mercedes sedan.

No one was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential, say cops.